MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

yes and no – it depends
please show the query where you need to do this
yes and no – it depends
please show the query where you need to do this
That query is what I’m trying to figure out. I need to add these two parts together to make one column:
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000
This is called CTE. Basically you create a list and then do the query based on this list. Normally this simplify complicated queries. Works from MySQL 8 and above.
https://www.db-fiddle.com/f/eaQG8H4yqY9hnQBZjzJgz/11
Note that this is not an exact solution. But a hint that this could be done using SQL.
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000
THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2)
ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000
, CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000
THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2)
ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000
, CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000
THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2)
ELSE 0.00 END
+ CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000
THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2)
ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_and_below
@r937 That produced the result I needed, but how do I take these totals:
and add all of them up to get one grand total value? I need to do this for both the sales value and the commission value.
I tried using
WITH ROLLUP but that doesn’t add up the columns properly.
sorry, i can’t see your query, but if the totals aren’t right, you did something wrong
Here is the query I used after I added the statement you provided:
SELECT Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as total_comm
FROM invoices
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
why are some of those calculations inside SUM() functions and others aren’t?
there’s your problem right there
Should
SUM() not be used?
SELECT Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END as total_above_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END as total_below_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as total_comm
FROM invoices
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
not if you don’t want totals by customer… otherwise yes
That’s the idea of this totals section. It needs to list the total sales per customer, and the total commission. But now, I need to add those totals up for a grand total.
But if I remove all the
SUM() input from the query, the individual values don’t change, which is good, I guess.
why would you do that if you want totals?
I know I need
SUM() but I need a sum of that
SUM()
So do all of them need
SUM() then?
what happened when you tested it? ™
The totals are made, but they appear twice?
SELECT Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_below_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as total_comm
FROM invoices
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP
try running your query for a salesperson that has more than one customer
I am. There are multiple customers in this table since there are multiple customer numbers. In this case, the salesperson sold jobs to 6 customers. The last two are
NULL due to the
WITH ROLLUP clause.
ah, okay, i see where i went wrong
you have customer totals, one row per customer
then you have the salesperson’s total – because you’re grouping by salesperson
then you have the grand total, which happens to be for only one salesperson
if you remove the salesperson from the GROUP BY, there will only be customer totals and grand totals
and you can do this because you’re running the query for only one salesperson
That worked!
I’m noticing that the name column is duplicated twice at the very end. How do I remove the duplicate value and make that NULL to where nothing is displayed there?
we’ve already covered this – you went with option 3