MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

The client is the third party that obtains the CSV report from the third-party. The third-party is their business software the use that generates the reports. However, they are not generated in a database. They are being provided in CSV format.

Here is a snippet of the original unaltered data:

and here is the same table with the altered data:

(I had to use Notepad++ to show the data since Excel would take multiple shots to show and it would likely be too small to see).

Really, the only thing that the company has to change are the column headers (including adding the id column), calculating proper writeoff amounts and adding cash sales (since for some reason the third party report does not provide this…)

However, that’s a lot to change considering all of the columns in this particular report. No, not all of them are being used for commission (even Comm. Rate isn’t being used), but some of it that isn’t used for commission will be used in sales tax.

Note that the reports only have to be done once a month. So, even though the company uses this software every day to conduct business, the reports are only run at the end of each month.

#40

I need the actual csv. I cant import a picture of data.
What is the “business software” they are using?

#41

https://quickforget.com/s/892ee7953cae3529deef2104987f56c01c57000aac59ffd0

It’s called KeyedIn Manufacturing (https://www.keyedin.com/)

As for what the company changes, see my previous response.

#42

Data link is no good. I am also looking into the software itself to see what capabilities are available.

#44

Check your DM. I sent it to you there so no one else can see it but you.

Good luck. The company tells me that they are very complicated to work with…

#45

Perhaps it may be better for them to have a custom ERP built. It would be cheaper in the long run. Problems with these SASS apps is they often dont work like the way you run your own business and as your client says, they can be hard to work with. They are also giving access to their proprietary data to a third party.

#46

In this case, I agree, however the company will not switch software. They are sticking to it. So, they asked me to code them a simple program that handles commission and sales so the accountant’s tasks in calculating it will be easier.

The overall program is not that bad, it can be a bit glitchy at times, but it’s the best thing available for them to use.

#47

It appears the Software has an API. Are you able to get the documentation for that?

#48

I’m afraid I can’t. Is it possible to use a SUM function on two alias columns?

#49

yes and no – it depends

please show the query where you need to do this

#50

That query is what I’m trying to figure out. I need to add these two parts together to make one column:

CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000,
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000
#51

This is called CTE. Basically you create a list and then do the query based on this list. Normally this simplify complicated queries. Works from MySQL 8 and above.

https://www.db-fiddle.com/f/eaQG8H4yqY9hnQBZjzJgz/11

Note that this is not an exact solution. But a hint that this could be done using SQL.

#52 
  CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 
       THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) 
       ELSE 0.00 END                         as comm_above_1000
, CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 
       THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) 
       ELSE 0.00 END                         as comm_below_1000 
, CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 
       THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) 
       ELSE 0.00 END
+ CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 
       THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) 
       ELSE 0.00 END                         as comm_above_and_below
#53

@r937 That produced the result I needed, but how do I take these totals:

and add all of them up to get one grand total value? I need to do this for both the sales value and the commission value.

I tried using WITH ROLLUP but that doesn’t add up the columns properly.

#54

sorry, i can’t see your query, but if the totals aren’t right, you did something wrong

#55

Here is the query I used after I added the statement you provided:

SELECT Customer_Number as customer, 
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, 
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, 
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000, 
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as total_comm 
FROM invoices 
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0 
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
#56

why are some of those calculations inside SUM() functions and others aren’t?

there’s your problem right there

#57

Should SUM() not be used?

SELECT Customer_Number as customer, 
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, 
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END as total_above_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END as total_below_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as total_comm 
FROM invoices 
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
#58

not if you don’t want totals by customer… otherwise yes

#59

That’s the idea of this totals section. It needs to list the total sales per customer, and the total commission. But now, I need to add those totals up for a grand total.