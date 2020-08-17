MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

benanamen: benanamen: Is your client the one getting the CSV from a third party or is your client the third party YOU are getting the CSV from.

The client is the third party that obtains the CSV report from the third-party. The third-party is their business software the use that generates the reports. However, they are not generated in a database. They are being provided in CSV format.

benanamen: benanamen: Could you please provide an original csv with sample data (you said you “slightly alter it”) as well as an altered version and a description of what you altered.

Here is a snippet of the original unaltered data:

and here is the same table with the altered data:

(I had to use Notepad++ to show the data since Excel would take multiple shots to show and it would likely be too small to see).

Really, the only thing that the company has to change are the column headers (including adding the id column), calculating proper writeoff amounts and adding cash sales (since for some reason the third party report does not provide this…)

However, that’s a lot to change considering all of the columns in this particular report. No, not all of them are being used for commission (even Comm. Rate isn’t being used), but some of it that isn’t used for commission will be used in sales tax.

benanamen: benanamen: Since this is for “daily business” it is even more important to understand all the aspects involved here to come up with the best solution.

Note that the reports only have to be done once a month. So, even though the company uses this software every day to conduct business, the reports are only run at the end of each month.