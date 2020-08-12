MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

Well, you tell me. Let me take your screenshot there.
I have two employees. Brian King and Ben Knightly.
Who sold the product to Promo Logic?
Well, obviously, you can’t tell.
So, yes I know the initials need to be unique. However, which is better to process that? I know I can use MySQL and create a unique key, but I wonder if it is better to use PHP to check that instead.
It is 100% better for your database to enforce such a criteria,
But consider what the criteria should be, or how to enforce it - You’re not going to be able to tell the company “We’ve already got someone with the initials BK, we can’t hire someone else with those initials.”
Instead, consider… IS there a unique piece of information about an employee? Name? Not really, Ask any number of Paul Johnsons in the world. email? Possible, but only if when Paul Johnson leaves the company, we don’t reuse his email address for the next Paul Johnson. Employee ID Number? Probably is unique and not to be reused.
(A caution here - consider the confidentiality of the information. For a US based company, a social security number is a unique identifier - but you would never, ever, use it in a database that will be accessed from the web!)
I see. Well, what about this?
“So the salesperson will know how much they have earned for the month”
So, walk me through the scenario a bit more. The salesperson is sitting down at a computer, logging into your website, and will pull up their own record?
(Note: The answer to your question is ‘both’, regardless.)
No. This part will be printed or sent to them by email from the company. It’s like a check stub for commission.
Okay, so it’s the administrator, sitting down and pulling up a list.
Personally, i’d be inclined to just pull all records at once, and just have the output spaced so that it can be copied into the email.
The output I’m looking for will be spaced by pages so it’ll be easier to print out or email that way.
Something like this:
Right - but you want all of the data.
So you would pull all of the data, and then output based upon that data.
At this point, if it’s me and my database, your query is something to the tune of: (Spitball)
SELECT salesperson.name,
sales.custno,
customer.name,
SUM(sales.price) AS totalsale,
SUM(sales.commission) AS totalcomm
FROM sales
INNER JOIN customer ON sales.custno = customer.custno
INNER JOIN salesperson ON sales.salesperson = salesperson.id
WHERE sales.date BETWEEN DATE_ADD(NOW(),INTERVAL -DAY(NOW())+1 DAY) AND LAST_DAY(DATE_ADD(NOW(),INTERVAL -DAY(NOW())+1 DAY))
GROUP BY sales.salesperson,sales.custno
ORDER BY salesperson.name,sales.custno
and then use PHP to walk through the results, looking for when my Salesperson’s name changes, and create a new table structure for the new salesperson.
That query does sound ideal, but there is no need to look for a sales date. The program I’m creating requires another spreadsheet to be uploaded in order to work. The spreadsheet already has the current month sales jobs in it.
What is the best way to add the two commission columns together?
Hi @jmyrtle,
First step, show us an sql dump of your existing DB Schema. If the DB is not properly designed (Normalized), then that needs to be fixed FIRST. The DB is the foundation of all the code you will ever write. If the DB is wrong, so will be all your code.
Then… you are ready to follow @m_hutley’s advice.
As far as whether someone is still with the company or not it is as simple as a flag in the DB that determines active/inactive or however you want to call it. A higher level design would store the hire/discharge dates and maybe even a discharge reason flag (Quit, Fired, Resigned, Died, etc… ). Just depends on your needs and how you might want to scale in the future.
Here is the current database schema and structure. There is only one table for now, but I will likely add more later if need be:
CREATE TABLE `invoices` (
`id` int(11) NOT NULL,
`Invoice_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Number` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Name` varchar(47) DEFAULT NULL,
`Invoice_Date` date DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Order_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Progress_Billing` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Extra_Charge_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Tax_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Invoice_Amount` decimal(8,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Writeoff_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Paid_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Balance_Due` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Use_Tax` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Tax_Stat` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_1` varchar(5) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_1` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_2` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_2` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_3` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_3` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Deposit_Applied` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Tax_Codes` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Tax_Amounts` varchar(28) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Address1` varchar(38) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Address2` varchar(26) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_City` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_State` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Zip` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Country` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
Thanks.
So first thing you need to do is learn about “Database Normalization”, then apply what you learned and post the new SQL.
When you get to fixing the db I would recommend you use all lowercase column names.
It would be helpful for you to provide us a high level overview of this project.
You remember the talk we had about entities back in post #7?
benanamen is pointing out that from that schema, i see at least 3 entities in your data. 3 entities and a join table, at that.
Couldn’t you just make views instead of tables?
With your current table, that would just be a hack. An RDMS is not a spreadsheet. Do it right and normalize your DB.
Which form should the database be in or does it matter? I’ll try my best to attempt it.
Also (and this is just a general note), from everything I’m seeing and researching, database normalization handles duplicate data or multiple pieces of data in a single column.
I’m not entirely sure why normalization is necessary if all I’m doing is changing the data. The objective of importing the spreadsheet beforehand is to prevent the data from being changed at all and using queries to get what you need.
I feel like I’m over complicating this since I don’t understand what’s going on. I know what data I need, I just cant figure out the logical process to get it.
it’s not you who is overcomplicating it
developers are like starving carnivores, and you hung red meat out for them
your data comes from an excel workflow process, right?
all the advice you’re getting about designing database tables, in my opinion, overlooks this
Correct. All of the data comes from a CSV file that already has all of the data in it.
Interesting analogy here…
I did ask the OP for an overview of what he has going on. If OP is using a DB for anything there is no need for an “excel workflow process” except for analytics which comes after (from) the DB. So far OP has only mentioned reports. No reason the CSV can’t be imported into the DB in a normalized fashion. A single table is not scalable but maybe OP will never need anything other than these reports in which case, the suggestion using views would be viable or just a regular o’l query.