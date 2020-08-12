MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

It is 100% better for your database to enforce such a criteria,

But consider what the criteria should be, or how to enforce it - You’re not going to be able to tell the company “We’ve already got someone with the initials BK, we can’t hire someone else with those initials.”

Instead, consider… IS there a unique piece of information about an employee? Name? Not really, Ask any number of Paul Johnsons in the world. email? Possible, but only if when Paul Johnson leaves the company, we don’t reuse his email address for the next Paul Johnson. Employee ID Number? Probably is unique and not to be reused.

(A caution here - consider the confidentiality of the information. For a US based company, a social security number is a unique identifier - but you would never, ever, use it in a database that will be accessed from the web!)