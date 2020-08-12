MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

So in terms of Database design, my philosophy is simple;

Tables represent one of two things: Entities, or Relationships-In-Certain-Cases.

If i’m creating a table for an Entity, it’s because I want to store information about that entity.

For example; if I’m creating a Salesperson table, it’s because I want to store things like… the salesperson’s email. Their address. their… pick statistics about the entity ‘salesperson’.

A sale that a salesperson completes is not information about the Salesperson entity; it’s a Sale - another entity. That entity may tie into the salesperson entity (because a salesperson made the sale), but the information (the amount of the sale, the state of the sale, etc) are properties of the sale, not the salesperson.

That said, when putting the salesperson into the sale table, I want to be able to uniquely identify the salesperson. “John” is likely insufficient information - my company is likely to employ more than one John in the course of its existence, and i need to be able to distinguish which John did the sale.

So, if the question is whether you need to create a separate table for salespeople, your answer is likely in what you want to store.

Now, if you want to talk about how your PHP can use variables to make your queries flexible, that’s an entirely different conversation.

That’s basically my question.

Say I have this query:

SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Salesperson = 'JS';

That query selects every record in the table with the initials of John Smith (JS). However, that creates a problem.

Notice that the query is defining the salesperson for me. The way I process this is what happens if John Smith left the company? He obviously won’t make sales for us anymore, so if his name is left in the query, then the code would break or that query would be empty.

What I would like to do is have a list of the names and initials of the salespeople we have. This way, there would be some kind of relationship between the two tables and if certain queries have a certain set of initials then the code would work properly.

Now that I’m thinking this through though, it sounds more like a PHP question rather than a database question.

It is. So i’m going to use my mystical powers to change the category of the post. (Hint: You can always do that yourself up at the top of the thread.)

You’re using PDO. Which is good. So let’s talk about Prepared Statements.

This scenario is what Prepared Statements exist for. You know what you want to ask the database for, but you have a question mark - in this case, the name of the sales person.

So, we introduce the idea of a parameter.
SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Salesperson = 'JS';
“I want all of the invoices for the salesperson JS.”

Let’s generalize the query.
“I want all of the invoices for a given salesperson.”

We don’t need to know ahead of time whiat salesperson we’re talking about; we just want to be able to, for any individual salesperson, pull their invoices.

In Prepared Statement terms, the salesperson string is now a parameter of the query. Named Parameters start with :,followed by the name we’re going to reference it by.

SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Salesperson = :saleperson

So now, if :salesperson is JS, we get JS’s invoices; if it’s AD, we get AD’s invoices, etc.

PDO queries that are going to use parameters follow the prepare-bind-execute flow of query designation. Let’s take a look at how that might occur with this query.

<?php
$salesperson = "JS";
//I assume the existance of $db, a PDO Database Connection.
$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Salesperson = :saleperson");
$stmt->bindParam('salesperson',$salesperson);
$stmt->execute();

//$stmt is now holding the result of our query, which can be ->fetch or ->fetchAll'd.

Now, I know what you’re about to say - we still statically defined our variable, $salesperson.

But we can pull that value from any number of places, and where we do so depends on our use case. For example, we might pull a list of names from the database by querying for the list of options (either from an individual table, or by querying the existing one for something like SELECT DISTINCT salesperson FROM invoices; we may then present a list of names in a table, with links to our reporting page passing the salesperson’s name on the url: http://example.com/invoicereport.php?salesperson=JS, in which case $salesperson = $_GET['salesperson'] will make our code work.

At this point though, we’re getting into very specific use cases rather than the general theory; this is an example to help you get your mind wrapped around the concept.

that list of salespeople is most definitely ~not~ a PHP question

#11

Rudy is correct that the specific question of “I want a list of names and initials of the salespeople we have” is not a PHP question (strictly); and in fact, it points to the answer to your original question of whether you need a separate table - You want to store multiple pieces of information about a salesperson (Name and Initials). This indicates you do want a separate table for salespeople; you have multiple pieces of information about the entity you want to store.

Thank you for clearing up Prepared Statements! I’ve used them in writing PHP before, so I am familiar with how they work, though I get confused on the difference between fetch(); and fetchAll();

Something else I just thought of, I need grand total commissions as well.

Taking my query in my OP, here is part of what the result comes out to be:

image
image1038×158 15.9 KB

Now, I need to figure out how to total the commission columns together so that the salesperson will know how much total commission they have earned for the month. Can PHP handle this or does this have to run through MySQL?

Which of these is the best option? Also, what would happen if the salesperson’s initials are identical with someone else’s? Would the initials need a unique key or can PHP check for this?

Well, you tell me. Let me take your screenshot there.

I have two employees. Brian King and Ben Knightly.

Who sold the product to Promo Logic?

Well, obviously, you can’t tell.
So, yes I know the initials need to be unique. However, which is better to process that? I know I can use MySQL and create a unique key, but I wonder if it is better to use PHP to check that instead.

It is 100% better for your database to enforce such a criteria,

But consider what the criteria should be, or how to enforce it - You’re not going to be able to tell the company “We’ve already got someone with the initials BK, we can’t hire someone else with those initials.”

Instead, consider… IS there a unique piece of information about an employee? Name? Not really, Ask any number of Paul Johnsons in the world. email? Possible, but only if when Paul Johnson leaves the company, we don’t reuse his email address for the next Paul Johnson. Employee ID Number? Probably is unique and not to be reused.

(A caution here - consider the confidentiality of the information. For a US based company, a social security number is a unique identifier - but you would never, ever, use it in a database that will be accessed from the web!)

I see. Well, what about this?

“So the salesperson will know how much they have earned for the month”

So, walk me through the scenario a bit more. The salesperson is sitting down at a computer, logging into your website, and will pull up their own record?

(Note: The answer to your question is ‘both’, regardless.)

No. This part will be printed or sent to them by email from the company. It’s like a check stub for commission.

#19

Okay, so it’s the administrator, sitting down and pulling up a list.

Personally, i’d be inclined to just pull all records at once, and just have the output spaced so that it can be copied into the email.

#20

The output I’m looking for will be spaced by pages so it’ll be easier to print out or email that way.

Something like this:

image

Right - but you want all of the data.

So you would pull all of the data, and then output based upon that data.

At this point, if it’s me and my database, your query is something to the tune of: (Spitball)

SELECT salesperson.name,
       sales.custno,
       customer.name,
       SUM(sales.price) AS totalsale,
       SUM(sales.commission) AS totalcomm
FROM   sales 
INNER  JOIN customer ON sales.custno = customer.custno
INNER  JOIN salesperson ON sales.salesperson = salesperson.id
WHERE  sales.date BETWEEN DATE_ADD(NOW(),INTERVAL -DAY(NOW())+1 DAY) AND LAST_DAY(DATE_ADD(NOW(),INTERVAL -DAY(NOW())+1 DAY))
GROUP  BY sales.salesperson,sales.custno
ORDER  BY salesperson.name,sales.custno

and then use PHP to walk through the results, looking for when my Salesperson’s name changes, and create a new table structure for the new salesperson.

That query does sound ideal, but there is no need to look for a sales date. The program I’m creating requires another spreadsheet to be uploaded in order to work. The spreadsheet already has the current month sales jobs in it.

What is the best way to add the two commission columns together?

Hi @jmyrtle,

First step, show us an sql dump of your existing DB Schema. If the DB is not properly designed (Normalized), then that needs to be fixed FIRST. The DB is the foundation of all the code you will ever write. If the DB is wrong, so will be all your code.

Then… you are ready to follow @m_hutley’s advice.

As far as whether someone is still with the company or not it is as simple as a flag in the DB that determines active/inactive or however you want to call it. A higher level design would store the hire/discharge dates and maybe even a discharge reason flag (Quit, Fired, Resigned, Died, etc… ). Just depends on your needs and how you might want to scale in the future.

Here is the current database schema and structure. There is only one table for now, but I will likely add more later if need be:

-- phpMyAdmin SQL Dump
-- version 5.0.1
-- https://www.phpmyadmin.net/
--
-- Host: 127.0.0.1
-- Generation Time: Jul 24, 2020 at 09:44 PM
-- Server version: 10.4.11-MariaDB
-- PHP Version: 7.4.3

SET SQL_MODE = "NO_AUTO_VALUE_ON_ZERO";
SET AUTOCOMMIT = 0;
START TRANSACTION;
SET time_zone = "+00:00";


/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@@CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@@CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION=@@COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
/*!40101 SET NAMES utf8mb4 */;

--
-- Database: `sales`
--

-- --------------------------------------------------------

--
-- Table structure for table `invoices`
--

CREATE TABLE `invoices` (
  `id` int(11) NOT NULL,
  `Invoice_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Number` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Name` varchar(47) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Invoice_Date` date DEFAULT NULL,
  `Sales_Order_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Sales_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Progress_Billing` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Extra_Charge_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Tax_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Invoice_Amount` decimal(8,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Writeoff_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Paid_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Balance_Due` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Use_Tax` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Tax_Stat` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Salesperson_1` varchar(5) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Comm_Rate_1` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Salesperson_2` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Comm_Rate_2` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Salesperson_3` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Comm_Rate_3` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Deposit_Applied` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Sales_Tax_Codes` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Sales_Tax_Amounts` varchar(28) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Address1` varchar(38) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Address2` varchar(26) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_City` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_State` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Zip` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
  `Customer_Country` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
Thanks.
So first thing you need to do is learn about “Database Normalization”, then apply what you learned and post the new SQL.

When you get to fixing the db I would recommend you use all lowercase column names.

It would be helpful for you to provide us a high level overview of this project.

#26

You remember the talk we had about entities back in post #7?

benanamen is pointing out that from that schema, i see at least 3 entities in your data. 3 entities and a join table, at that.

