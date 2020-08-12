MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

So in terms of Database design, my philosophy is simple;
Tables represent one of two things: Entities, or Relationships-In-Certain-Cases.
If i’m creating a table for an Entity, it’s because I want to store information about that entity.
For example; if I’m creating a Salesperson table, it’s because I want to store things like… the salesperson’s email. Their address. their… pick statistics about the entity ‘salesperson’.
A sale that a salesperson completes is not information about the Salesperson entity; it’s a Sale - another entity. That entity may tie into the salesperson entity (because a salesperson made the sale), but the information (the amount of the sale, the state of the sale, etc) are properties of the sale, not the salesperson.
That said, when putting the salesperson into the sale table, I want to be able to uniquely identify the salesperson. “John” is likely insufficient information - my company is likely to employ more than one John in the course of its existence, and i need to be able to distinguish which John did the sale.
So, if the question is whether you need to create a separate table for salespeople, your answer is likely in what you want to store.
Now, if you want to talk about how your PHP can use variables to make your queries flexible, that’s an entirely different conversation.