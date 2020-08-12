MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

#1

I’m creating commission reports for my program now and I need to create one that shows the Customer Number, the Customer’s Name, the Total Sales per customer and the total commission amount per customer.

I only have one problem. It needs to be done per salesperson.

With the event that some people can leave the company, should I include a second table that lists the different salespeople so that the code knows who is who, or am I overthinking something here? My thought is if I can code a form or a table in PHP that is connected to a second table, it will be easier to create queries for each salesperson rather than hardcoding it through PHP and having to update the code each time someone is terminated or hired.

This query shows how the commission is calculated (this is a demo calculation):

SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, 
Customer_Number as customer, 
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, 
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, 
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_above_1000, 
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, 
CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END as comm_below_1000 
FROM invoices 
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number

What do you guys suggest?

#2

what part of your code here is hardcoded?

#3

what’s wrong with this query that you posted?

it’s done per salesperson, as you said you needed

#4

My apologies, I wasn’t clear enough.

Well… sort of. I need to get the total amount of sales per customer that each salesperson did. So I need one set of totals for Jane Brown, another set for John Smith, etc.

There is no hardcode yet. I am simply thinking ahead.

Basically, what I’m trying to do is come up with different totals for each salesperson. But rather than list all of the salespeople in one query, this time they need to be in different queries (one for John, one for Jane, etc.)

So what happens if John Smith decides to leave the company? Then I cannot include his totals for commission at the end of the report unless he is deleted somehow, right?

Again, I’m not even sure if my thinking is straight. I may be overthinking this.

#5

Why?

Let’s think about this from a real world perspective.

You have a button you can push, that prints out a report.

That report lists all of the salespeople, and their totals.

It tells you:

Salesperson Total
John 3000
Jane 1000
Adam 9000
Company Total 13000

(Adam’s an overachiever. Noone likes Adam.)

The button always gives you this chart whenever you push it. You need the company report for the year, so you push the button.

You now get asked by the CFO what John’s total was for the year.

Why do you need another piece of paper?

#6

I’m not looking at sales totals, I’m looking at commissions.

John’s total sales is $3000. I need a more detailed report to provide to John how that was calculated. So I would need another query that grabs all records grouped together, but it only contains ones that have John’s name in it.

Also, where does commission come into play? If commission is a percentage of the sales, where is that shown?

It isn’t specifically for the CFO or the President or HR, it is a smaller condensed report to give to the actual salesperson so that they know how much total sales they did that month and how much commission they earned that month.

#7

So in terms of Database design, my philosophy is simple;

Tables represent one of two things: Entities, or Relationships-In-Certain-Cases.

If i’m creating a table for an Entity, it’s because I want to store information about that entity.

For example; if I’m creating a Salesperson table, it’s because I want to store things like… the salesperson’s email. Their address. their… pick statistics about the entity ‘salesperson’.

A sale that a salesperson completes is not information about the Salesperson entity; it’s a Sale - another entity. That entity may tie into the salesperson entity (because a salesperson made the sale), but the information (the amount of the sale, the state of the sale, etc) are properties of the sale, not the salesperson.

That said, when putting the salesperson into the sale table, I want to be able to uniquely identify the salesperson. “John” is likely insufficient information - my company is likely to employ more than one John in the course of its existence, and i need to be able to distinguish which John did the sale.

So, if the question is whether you need to create a separate table for salespeople, your answer is likely in what you want to store.

Now, if you want to talk about how your PHP can use variables to make your queries flexible, that’s an entirely different conversation.

#8

That’s basically my question.

Say I have this query:

SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Salesperson = 'JS';

That query selects every record in the table with the initials of John Smith (JS). However, that creates a problem.

Notice that the query is defining the salesperson for me. The way I process this is what happens if John Smith left the company? He obviously won’t make sales for us anymore, so if his name is left in the query, then the code would break or that query would be empty.

What I would like to do is have a list of the names and initials of the salespeople we have. This way, there would be some kind of relationship between the two tables and if certain queries have a certain set of initials then the code would work properly.

Now that I’m thinking this through though, it sounds more like a PHP question rather than a database question.