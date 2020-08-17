MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

Well, yeah… but I need it to show the name instead. So I change the query from
SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
to
SELECT DISTINCT name FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
and it doesn’t show any data.
Well, yeah… but I need it to show the name instead. So I change the query from
SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
to
SELECT DISTINCT name FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
and it doesn’t show any data.
Let me guess, you tried to stick $name in there, and it didnt work because your WHERE clause is now trying to use the name when the table doesn’t use the name.
Yeah, I guess so. So, I need to make a separate query for the table header?
well not necessarily, you can pull both the initials and name with a single query; feed the name into the output for the header, and feed the initials into your working commission query.
That’s what I’m trying to do with this function:
function viewAll() {
global $pdo;
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach($result as $initials_ary) {
$initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
$name = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
//var_dump($name);
$this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$this->headerTotals($name);
$this->viewTotals($initials);
}
}
but I can’t figure it out.
(hint: you’re not doing that.)
===
this is not what you want to do with your result. implode takes all the elements of an array and smashes them together. Right now, your array is:
$initials_ary = array( 'initials' => "Brian Konoff" );
So if you take 1 thing, combine it with all the other things, you end up with… the same thing you started with. Because there’s only one thing.
If you fix your query, then you’ll be pulling two things (initials and name). So smashing them together doesn’t help you.
Instead of trying to declare new variables, put into these lines:
the correct reference to the individual members of the $initials_ary.
So I change the query to
SELECT DISTINCT initials, name FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
$this->headerTotals($name);
$this->viewTotals($initials);
I’m not sure what I need to change here… I thought this what was I was looking for?
okay, if I give you the following code:
$example = array("stat" => "Strength", "value" => "13");
echo _______ .": ".__________;
What goes into the blanks?
I’m not sure.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php#language.types.array.syntax.accessing
I suggest you have a read of the manual, as this is a concept you will need to know.
I’m aware of syntax. That would be saying:
$initials = $initials_ary[0]
or
$name = $initials_ary[1]
A
var_dump() on the array produces this:
array(2) { ["initials"]=> string(2) "BK" ["name"]=> string(12) "Brian Konoff" } }
So…
$this->headerTotals(____);
You want to send the “name” component of that array to this function. Fill in the blank.
This is an Associative Array (FETCH_ASSOC). The keys are strings, not numbers.
$this->headerTotals($initials_ary[1]);
$this->viewTotals($initials_ary[0]);
Notice : Undefined offset: 1 in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php on line 114
Notice : Undefined offset: 0 in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php on line 115
See the last line i added to the previous post.
I didn’t see this until after I responded with the errors.
Why wouldn’t it work if the keys are strings?
Because the array doesn’t have a key 0. It has a key “initials”.
It doesn’t have a key 1, It has a key “name”.
(this is the definition of an associative array vs an indexed array.)
Ohhh, I see. So it’s how the array is defined.
Now I’m seeing this:
Warning : Use of undefined constant name - assumed ‘name’ (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php on line 114
Warning : Use of undefined constant initials - assumed ‘initials’ (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php on line 115
$this->headerTotals($initials_ary[name]);
$this->viewTotals($initials_ary[initials]);
need quotes around the key names. they’re strings.
Got it!
So just a general question, which type of array is best to use and why?
Indexed vs Associative
Like most things, there isnt really a ‘best’, it usually depends on your use case/source material. This is why PDO::fetchAll gives you the option of what sort of thing you bring back:
FETCH_ASSOC (for an Associative Array keyed by column name)
FETCH_NUM (for an Indexed Array, mapping columns in the order the database returns them)
FETCH_BOTH (for both. In this case, the array would contain a key 0 AND a key ‘initials’, both containing the same value. A bit wasteful, IMO, because it duplicates the values, but if you’re lazy…)
You’ve already seen FETCH_OBJ (Fetch each row into a StdClass Object, with property names from the column names), and there are a few more.