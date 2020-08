MySQL COUNT if Column = 0

I’m making a sales report web app and I need to create a MySQL query with a conditional count method.

So far, here is my query:

SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, COUNT(Salesperson_1, 0) as jobs, SUM(IF(Balance_Due = 0, Sales_Amount, 0)) as total_sales, SUM(IF(Balance_Due = 0, Extra_Charge_Amount, 0)) as extra_charge_total, SUM(IF(Balance_Due = 0, Tax_Amount, 0)) as total_tax, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 AND Balance_Due = 0 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as gtotal_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 AND Balance_Due = 0 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as gtotal_below_1000 FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1

This query produces the following results:

Overall, the query is working, but the jobs count only needs to count the jobs when the Balance Due column equals 0.

I have tried using

COUNT(IF(Balance_Due = 0, Salesperson_1, 0))

and

COUNT(CASE WHEN Balance_Due = 0 THEN Salesperson_1 ELSE 0 END)