Mysql connection not working on new server!

We are setting up a new server to handle some of the services of our site.

And the Mysql connection is not working via Php which works fine from our other (older) sites.

Fyi,

1- on new server we have: PHP 5.4.16 (cli) (built: Apr 1 2020 04:07:17)

2- on old we have: PHP 5.3.3

3- We have checked that mysql access is working fine on new server via:

mysql -u root -p

but when trying to connect to Mysql via php via either of these commands, it is not connecting:

$con = @mysql_connect(‘localhost’, ‘root’, ‘xyz123’); {from other older servers}

and also tried this:

$con = mysqli_connect(‘localhost’, ‘root’, ‘xyz123’);

And have checked the php.ini and Mysql related connections are there

What to do to fix this please?

Thanks