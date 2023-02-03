MySQL 5.5 How to do know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login

Hi,

I have this table on MySQL database version 5.5.62 (remote hosting) for 2022 year.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ | number_access_total_year | number_access_month | number_access_day | access_user | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ | 16350 | 1363 | 45 | D1 | | 14870 | 1239 | 41 | D2 | | 13591 | 1133 | 37 | D3 | | 13364 | 1114 | 37 | D4 | | 12324 | 1027 | 34 | D5 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This table is the summary of the accesses registered for each user.

Each user access is stored in database table even if it is multiple times a day.

In the access table are stored:

user name (dt_user), access day (dt_access), access time (tm_access)

i. e.

--------------------------------------------- | dt_user | dt_access | tm_access | dt_ID | --------------------------------------------- | D1 | 2022-08-19 | 11:18:36 | 120716 | | D5 | 2022-03-21 | 23:18:36 | 120715 | | D5 | 2022-03-21 | 12:24:13 | 120714 | | D5 | 2022-03-21 | 08:46:55 | 120713 | | D3 | 2022-01-16 | 04:41:11 | 120712 | --------------------------------------------- 5 rows in set (0.11 sec)

I would need to convert this data into days, because I need to know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login.

Any suggestion?

Any help really appreciated.