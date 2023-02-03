MySQL 5.5 How to do know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login

Hi,
I have this table on MySQL database version 5.5.62 (remote hosting) for 2022 year.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
| number_access_total_year | number_access_month | number_access_day | access_user |
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
| 16350 | 1363 | 45 | D1 |
| 14870 | 1239 | 41 | D2 |
| 13591 | 1133 | 37 | D3 |
| 13364 | 1114 | 37 | D4 |
| 12324 | 1027 | 34 | D5 |
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This table is the summary of the accesses registered for each user.
Each user access is stored in database table even if it is multiple times a day.
In the access table are stored:
- user name (dt_user),
- access day (dt_access),
- access time (tm_access)
i. e.
---------------------------------------------
| dt_user | dt_access | tm_access | dt_ID |
---------------------------------------------
| D1 | 2022-08-19 | 11:18:36 | 120716 |
| D5 | 2022-03-21 | 23:18:36 | 120715 |
| D5 | 2022-03-21 | 12:24:13 | 120714 |
| D5 | 2022-03-21 | 08:46:55 | 120713 |
| D3 | 2022-01-16 | 04:41:11 | 120712 |
---------------------------------------------
5 rows in set (0.11 sec)
I would need to convert this data into days, because I need to know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login.
Any suggestion?
Any help really appreciated.