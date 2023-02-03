MySQL 5.5 How to do know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login

Databases
#1

Hi,

I have this table on MySQL database version 5.5.62 (remote hosting) for 2022 year.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
| number_access_total_year | number_access_month | number_access_day | access_user |
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|                    16350 | 1363                | 45                | D1          |
|                    14870 | 1239                | 41                | D2          |
|                    13591 | 1133                | 37                | D3          |
|                    13364 | 1114                | 37                | D4          |
|                    12324 | 1027                | 34                | D5          |
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This table is the summary of the accesses registered for each user.

Each user access is stored in database table even if it is multiple times a day.

In the access table are stored:

  1. user name (dt_user),
  2. access day (dt_access),
  3. access time (tm_access)

i. e.

---------------------------------------------
| dt_user | dt_access  | tm_access | dt_ID  |
---------------------------------------------
| D1      | 2022-08-19 | 11:18:36  | 120716 |
| D5      | 2022-03-21 | 23:18:36  | 120715 |
| D5      | 2022-03-21 | 12:24:13  | 120714 |
| D5      | 2022-03-21 | 08:46:55  | 120713 |
| D3      | 2022-01-16 | 04:41:11  | 120712 |
---------------------------------------------
5 rows in set (0.11 sec)

I would need to convert this data into days, because I need to know the number of days when the user has login and the number of days he has never login.

Any suggestion?

Any help really appreciated.

#2

to count the dates that a user did not log in, you need a table of dates, which will be the left table in a LEFT OUTER JOIN

#3 
SELECT dt_user, COUNT(DISTINCT dt_access) AS days 
FROM   access
WHERE  dt_access BETWEEN "2022-01-01" AND "2022-12-31"
GROUP  BY dt_user

(Do your own math on “days he never logged in” - it’s the number of days he logged in subtracted from the total number of days in the year.)