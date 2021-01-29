MySQL 5.5.62 group_concat with where clause

Hi all,
I got this problem with
Group_Concat and a
where filter using query
INNER JOIN and MySQL 5.5.62 version.
This is the query (I’m sorry but if enter the query text the question is not validated…)
Why column
group_emails contains
edwin@xxxxx.com; laura@xxxxx.com values if the condition
WHERE I have set
NOT IN clause?
AND q.qEmail NOT IN ( 'leon@xxxxx.com', 'edwin@xxxxx.com' 'laura@xxxxx.com' );
I need this output
+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+
| tID | tCountry | tStartDate | group_emails |
+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+
| 1 | ABW | 2021-01-01 15:47:31 | admin@xxxxx.com |
+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+
Help me to do it.
My MySQL table below
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for tbl1
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tbl1`;
CREATE TABLE `tbl1` (
`tID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
`tCountry` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`tStartDate` datetime(0) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`tID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tbl1
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (1, 'ABW', '2021-01-01 15:47:31');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (2, 'AFG', '2021-01-02 15:47:46');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (3, 'AGO', '2021-01-03 15:47:51');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (4, 'AIA', '2021-01-06 15:47:56');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (5, 'ALB', '2021-01-08 15:48:00');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (6, 'AND', '2021-01-15 15:48:03');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (7, 'ANT', '2021-01-16 15:48:08');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (8, 'ARE', '2021-01-18 15:48:12');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (9, 'ARG', '2021-01-20 15:48:15');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (10, 'ARM', '2021-01-29 15:48:18');
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for tbl2
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tbl2`;
CREATE TABLE `tbl2` (
`qID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT ' ',
`qCountry` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`qEmail` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`qID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tbl2
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (1, 'ABW', 'leon@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (2, 'AGO', 'leon@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (3, 'ABW', 'edwin@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (4, 'ALB', 'laura@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (5, 'ABW', 'admin@xxxxx.com');