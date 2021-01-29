MySQL 5.5.62 group_concat with where clause

#1

Hi all,

I got this problem with Group_Concat and a where filter using query INNER JOIN and MySQL 5.5.62 version.

This is the query (I’m sorry but if enter the query text the question is not validated…)

sql
Why column group_emails contains edwin@xxxxx.com; laura@xxxxx.com values if the condition WHERE I have set NOT IN clause?

AND q.qEmail NOT IN ( 'leon@xxxxx.com', 'edwin@xxxxx.com' 'laura@xxxxx.com' );

I need this output

+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+
| tID | tCountry | tStartDate          | group_emails                            |
+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+
|   1 | ABW      | 2021-01-01 15:47:31 | admin@xxxxx.com                         |
+-----+----------+---------------------+-----------------------------------------+

Help me to do it.

My MySQL table below

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for tbl1
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tbl1`;
CREATE TABLE `tbl1`  (
  `tID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `tCountry` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `tStartDate` datetime(0) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`tID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tbl1
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (1, 'ABW', '2021-01-01 15:47:31');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (2, 'AFG', '2021-01-02 15:47:46');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (3, 'AGO', '2021-01-03 15:47:51');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (4, 'AIA', '2021-01-06 15:47:56');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (5, 'ALB', '2021-01-08 15:48:00');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (6, 'AND', '2021-01-15 15:48:03');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (7, 'ANT', '2021-01-16 15:48:08');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (8, 'ARE', '2021-01-18 15:48:12');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (9, 'ARG', '2021-01-20 15:48:15');
INSERT INTO `tbl1` VALUES (10, 'ARM', '2021-01-29 15:48:18');

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for tbl2
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tbl2`;
CREATE TABLE `tbl2`  (
  `qID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT ' ',
  `qCountry` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `qEmail` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`qID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tbl2
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (1, 'ABW', 'leon@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (2, 'AGO', 'leon@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (3, 'ABW', 'edwin@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (4, 'ALB', 'laura@xxxxx.com');
INSERT INTO `tbl2` VALUES (5, 'ABW', 'admin@xxxxx.com');
#2

your problem is, you forgot the GROUP BY clause

and since i shudder at including it in the outer query, i prefer to do it in a subquery, because that allows localizing the NOT IN condition

also, LEFT OUTER seems warranted in this case, since the NOT IN condition might completely wipe out the emails for a given country

SELECT t.tID
     , t.tCountry
     , t.tStartDate
     , s.group_emails
  FROM tbl1 AS t
LEFT OUTER
  JOIN ( SELECT tCountry
              , GROUP_CONCAT(DISTINCT qEmail
                             ORDER BY qEmail ASC
                             SEPARATOR '; ' )
                 AS group_emails 
           FROM tbl2
          WHERE qEmail NOT IN ( 'leon@xxxxx.com'
                              , 'edwin@xxxxx.com'
                              , 'laura@xxxxx.com' ) 
         GROUP
             BY tCountry ) AS s  
    ON s.tCountry = t.tCountry      
 WHERE t.tStartDate BETWEEN CURRENT_DATE - INTERVAL 3 MONTH
                        AND CURRENT_DATE
#3

thanks for reply, but i have error (I’m sorry but if enter the query text the question is not validated…)

sql1