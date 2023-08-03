My website isn't workong on host server

Hello,
My website functioned with no problems on WAMP server at home.
I uploaded it to a hosting server I selected. I changed the connection settings accordingly
Here is the connection code:
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$db_name", $username, $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
//echo "Connected successfully";
} catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
}
I got a mesage Connected successfully and I turned it to a comment
When I click the login button I get the page in screenshot
I searched for explanations q solutitions. Everything I found was about Wordpress websites which is what my website is not.
What do I do now ?
P.S. Please ignore the design.