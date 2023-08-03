My website isn't workong on host server

Hello,

My website functioned with no problems on WAMP server at home.

I uploaded it to a hosting server I selected. I changed the connection settings accordingly

Here is the connection code:

try { $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$db_name", $username, $password); // set the PDO error mode to exception $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); //echo "Connected successfully"; } catch(PDOException $e) { echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage(); }

I got a mesage Connected successfully and I turned it to a comment

When I click the login button I get the page in screenshot



I searched for explanations q solutitions. Everything I found was about Wordpress websites which is what my website is not.What do I do now ?

P.S. Please ignore the design.