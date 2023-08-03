My website isn't workong on host server

Server Config
Hello,

My website functioned with no problems on WAMP server at home.

I uploaded it to a hosting server I selected. I changed the connection settings accordingly

Here is the connection code:

try {
  $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$db_name", $username, $password);
  // set the PDO error mode to exception
  $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
  
  //echo "Connected successfully";
} catch(PDOException $e) {
  echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
}

I got a mesage Connected successfully and I turned it to a comment

When I click the login button I get the page in screenshot

I searched for explanations q solutitions. Everything I found was about Wordpress websites which is what my website is not.
What do I do now ?

P.S. Please ignore the design.

A 500 could be a number of things.
What does your error log say?

I followed instructions on this site :slight_smile: https://www.makeuseof.com/find-error-logs-to-troubleshoot-chrome/

my log.txt (19.6 KB)

Here is the log file content.
I don’t know what to look for

That’s a browser (client side) log. You need to look at the server side logs. The PHP (since PHP appears to be executing to some extent) or the Apache server logs.