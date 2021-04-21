My website is not responsive on iPhone device

Hello Everybody, I’m making a new website in WordPress for my client. My website:
https://reviewlog.org/ is responsive on all screen Android devices and also in the chrome while inspecting the responsiveness. The problem here is its not responsive in the iPhone devices only?
Looks responsive in my old iphone 5s and much as expected. Where are you seeing a problem?
