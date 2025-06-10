My website is facing some problems

About six months ago, I didn’t know much about web development. I tried learning HTML a long time ago but couldn’t grasp it then. It felt very difficult. After studying, I had a desire to do something so that the future could be decent. I tried many things but faced failure in everything. I have never surrendered from my heart and I firmly believe that I will keep trying until success comes. Roughly six months ago, I suddenly thought that in this current era of Artificial Intelligence, perhaps I couldn’t do much by creating a blog website. So I thought of creating such a website that would meet people’s demands for the next 10 years. With that aim, by watching YouTube tutorial videos, I first gathered knowledge on HTML, then CSS, then JavaScript, and mostly PHP. Then, with the help of Artificial Intelligence and a lot of hard work over a month, I created a dynamic website where users can download various types of premium apps or modified versions of games for free. My website is - modappapk.com

Domain History

I bought an expired domain that someone had purchased in 2021 and renewed in 2022. The domain I bought has some old backlinks and anchor texts that match the categories of my current website.

The Problems I Have Faced

Even though the domain is three months old, no organic visitors are coming to my website. Although the pages are indexed in Google, not a single page is ranking at all.

I have a suspicion that Google might have penalized this domain beforehand. I don’t know anything about whether Google has penalized it or not. An elder from my village, who has been involved in web development for a long time, said that it takes almost a year for a website to rank on Google.

I am waiting, but I don’t know what will happen? If any of you can help me by providing information, I would be greatly benefited. Waiting for your answers. Thank you.