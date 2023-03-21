For few weeks ago my website is constantly decreasing in search position. I lost keywords and is gooooing down.
Although it is well rated on several on page and off page seo verification software that I have tried.
I don’t know where to start or what to check to bring it back in the searches
Well, something must have changed. Either on your site, or theirs.
Before this thread gets all of the spam about on-site and off-site SEO, lets cover that by throwing out the blanket “Do those things; or keep doing those things. Search the forum to find endless lists of those things. They already exist. They have not changed in decades. People do not need to post the same lists on this thread.”
There’s no “do this and you will be #1” answer. Otherwise everyone would do that thing. And then everyone would be #1. So noone would be #1…
I looked for information in the forum, but unfortunately the vast majority of discussions are blocked for other questions.
I will have to make a selection from each topic.
That’s seo. Learn learn and learn again…
I dont want to be #1 only to find out why is dropping like that.
Well keep in mind that its not necessarily a question of “dropping” - it may just be that the other sites are doing things or being used in a way that the search engine views as more favorable. You’re looking at comparitive data, rather than absolute.
I checked Google search console and Analytics and found no major problems. You can’t do it perfectly. However… from one day to another it keeps going down.
I also checked what the main competitors are doing and they are not doing well, at all.
The main competitor actually has a creepy website. Totally devoid of onpage or offpage SEO but with an enormous number of backlinks. And of a very bad quality, which should disqualify it, still…