My website is constantly decreasing

Well, something must have changed. Either on your site, or theirs.

Before this thread gets all of the spam about on-site and off-site SEO, lets cover that by throwing out the blanket “Do those things; or keep doing those things. Search the forum to find endless lists of those things. They already exist. They have not changed in decades. People do not need to post the same lists on this thread.”

There’s no “do this and you will be #1” answer. Otherwise everyone would do that thing. And then everyone would be #1. So noone would be #1…