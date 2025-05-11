My website has been losing traffic and rankings since November – what should I do to recover?

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out for help and advice.

Since November, my website has been steadily losing both traffic and rankings on Google. The decline isn’t tied to one specific page or section — it’s happening sitewide. We work on the site daily, regularly updating and adding content (in multiple languages), but the downward trend continues.

Data: Clicks from Google Search Console

I’ve already checked for technical issues like indexing problems and crawl errors, and everything looks normal from what I can tell. No major changes were made before the drop started.

The situation so far:

Rankings are slipping across many keywords

Organic traffic is slowly but clearly going down

No manual penalties in Search Console

Content is being updated and expanded consistently in 24 languages

Has anyone else experienced something similar?

Any ideas, experiences, or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Thanks so much in advance for your time and insights!