My toggle navbar doesn't work

Silly question on my part, but are you including the JavaScript that Bootcrap requires to do these types of menus?

Though 99% of your problem is right there; bootstrap and angular. The broken laundry list of how NOT to build a website; in all its glory. It’s so DUMB. “Don’t Use, Mostly Borked” thanks to the endless pointless presentational classes for nothing and gibberish HTML. And that’s before we talk about how it STILL uses a bunch of span to do generated content’s job, and JavaScript to do CSS’ job.

I mean your code raises so many questions. What makes menu items be grammatical paragraphs? Why are you abusing placeholder to do label’s job? Why do you have a flat anchor in a DIV doing what appears to be H1’s job? Why do you have anchors just blindly slopped together with no list around them in one of the dropdowns?

I’d have to see what you’re striving for as an end result as none of the code here shows anything coherent, but I’d say your biggest problems are the use of bloated incompetent nonsense like Angular and Bootstrap. That’s not on your or your fault, that’s the fault of propaganda, lies, and a web development community that refuses to call out this rubbish for the rubbish it truly is because “it might upset someone” or “is too confrontational”.

Again, not your fault; so much as propaganda, lies, and toxic positivity have taken you for a ride.