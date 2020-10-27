My site Impressions has dropped 25000 to 9000 Impressions since 31/06/2020. how can I fix that?
Welcome to the forums, @almhdydigital.
Did you make any changes to your site around that time?
yes, make some backlinks, edit some posts and add content, add more posts
Is it possible than some of your activities may have caused search engines to regard your site as poor quality? Low-quality backlinks are one of the things which can have a negative impact on your search ranking and therefore also on your traffic.
i maked a semrush backlink audit and added all bad links to google Disavow Links Tool.
It can take time to recover if your site has been penalised, so you may just need to be patient.