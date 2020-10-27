My site Impressions has dropped

#1

My site Impressions has dropped 25000 to 9000 Impressions since 31/06/2020. how can I fix that?

#2

Welcome to the forums, @almhdydigital.

Did you make any changes to your site around that time?

#3

yes, make some backlinks, edit some posts and add content, add more posts

#4

Is it possible than some of your activities may have caused search engines to regard your site as poor quality? Low-quality backlinks are one of the things which can have a negative impact on your search ranking and therefore also on your traffic.

#5

i maked a semrush backlink audit and added all bad links to google Disavow Links Tool.

#6

It can take time to recover if your site has been penalised, so you may just need to be patient.