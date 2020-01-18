My site homepage is in wordpress php…should i change php to html to speeup site
My site homepage is in WordPress. Should I change it to plain HTML?
If you change it to html it will not work. It will just display the php code and html code.
Wordpress sites are generally slow anyway. You could look online to find some tutorials offering speed up suggestions.
Y it will not work ,php on frontend is html right so y it will not work
PHP is considered a backend scripting language. PHP scripts are usually written on a server that the front-end, or client side code would interact with.
You could also try searching this forum or the web for “my php code is displayed”