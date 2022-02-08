My sidebar goes down instead of aligning to the right

my sidebar goes down on desktop here https://share-ask.com/category/quotes/ instead of aligning to the right can you help
I don’t see any problem. Can you post a screenshot?
On which browser and at which screen size does this occur?
Which browsers, at which screen sizes?
Does the issue still occur if you are not logged in? (You might want to remove your log-in name from that screenshot.)
chrome at 100%resolution
yes the issue still occur even if not logged in
I don’t even see a side bar on your screenshot.
Have you tried other browsers? Is only Chrome affected?
I cannot reproduce the issue in Chrome, either. What is the screen size in pixels at which this occurs? Is it OK at narrower screen sizes?
Does the issue affect all pages, or only the one you linked to?
It’s an ad problem. I couldn’t see the issue because I have an ad blocker installed. This is your site with ads turned off. If I turn the blocker off (which shows the ads), it gives the look you show.
So what should i do if my ad & sidebar both are required
only category pages it shows problem …for mozilla it shows same problem
I don’t use Wordpress, and I can’t reproduce your issue, but if it’s not displaying as you want, then you’ll need to adjust the CSS to fit your requirements.