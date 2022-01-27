My selected button does not work on mobile

Hello everyone
I’ve been struggling with my cart in javascript for days again
I just need a detail for the finalization
I am facing a small problem
My shopping cart in javascript works fine on pc
When I click in the select the item number changes to 1 and when I choose a quantity the data-qty takes the value of the value element so it behaves as it should
this is correct
but on my smartphone it does not work properly
When I click in the select the number of article goes to 1
When I choose a quantity the data-qte does NOT take the value of the element value
so I would like that when I click in the select to choose a quantity that it does not indicate 1 but takes the value of the value element
here is a link to an example
So I searched my code to find out where and how it happened.
so I have the html part which allows to select the select