My selected button does not work on mobile

Hello everyone

I’ve been struggling with my cart in javascript for days again

I just need a detail for the finalization

I am facing a small problem

My shopping cart in javascript works fine on pc

When I click in the select the item number changes to 1 and when I choose a quantity the data-qty takes the value of the value element so it behaves as it should

this is correct

but on my smartphone it does not work properly

When I click in the select the number of article goes to 1

When I choose a quantity the data-qte does NOT take the value of the element value

so I would like that when I click in the select to choose a quantity that it does not indicate 1 but takes the value of the value element

here is a link to an example

So I searched my code to find out where and how it happened.

so I have the html part which allows to select the select

0 sachet dans le panier sachet dans le panier 1 sachet dans le panier 2 sachets dans le panier 3 sachets dans le panier 4 sachets dans le panier 5 sachets dans le panier