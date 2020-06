My registration form details are not getting into my phpmyadmin the database

Your post needs cleaning up tag-wise, you should obfuscate your password rather than posting it in a public space.

You also shouldnt be trying to session_start twice in the same code path.

Your variables at the start of the real_escape_string lines dont seem to have $'s in front of them.

You should investigate Prepared Statements, and potentially shifting to PDO.

You should not be using md5 as a password hashing algorithm.