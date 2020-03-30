My reactjs is only showing a blank white screen

Today I started a new project with Reactjs and I added some routes via react-router and the only thing that is showing is a white blank screen. Any suggestions? My code is below.
Today I started a new project with Reactjs and I added some routes via react-router and the only thing that is showing is a white blank screen. Any suggestions? My code is below.
I figured it out.
My export code was off. As this error was dealing with my index.js the export code was wrong being like:
export default App;
But needed to be:
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
