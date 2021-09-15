My notepad++ txt file turned into weird characters

Community
#1

My notepad++ txt file turned into weird characters PFA

This happened when i was installing WIN7 OS all my txt file turned in to wiot file

image
image1600×900 87.8 KB

#2

What’s a wiot file?

#3

Never heard it before

#4

It looks as though it might be a virus. Did you install a bona fide copy of Windows?

#5

Google finds references to wiot as a ransomware file.

#6

yes ive install a bona fide copy of Windows taken from friend but they dont have any problem with there copy of windows

#7

ya it is ,i got my OS just now by formatting my system

#8

If it’s already installed on your friend’s PC then that means your installation is not legitimate.

That aside, what do you get when you run your anti-virus software?