My notepad++ txt file turned into weird characters PFA
This happened when i was installing WIN7 OS all my txt file turned in to wiot file
What’s a wiot file?
Never heard it before
It looks as though it might be a virus. Did you install a bona fide copy of Windows?
Google finds references to wiot as a ransomware file.
yes ive install a bona fide copy of Windows taken from friend but they dont have any problem with there copy of windows
ya it is ,i got my OS just now by formatting my system
If it’s already installed on your friend’s PC then that means your installation is not legitimate.
That aside, what do you get when you run your anti-virus software?