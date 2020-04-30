My new favorite quote to vegetarians

RT_: RT_: Second off, please don’t take any of this offensively, people often don’t respond well to being corrected.

Excuse me… Are YOU correcting ME? HOW DARE YOU?

I could be perfectly wrong (but don’t tell anyone ;)). This was something I read a long time ago and I don’t have the source of it. Maybe I remember it wrong. Maybe the article simply said that we process protein better (and I assume that it was meat because we always do that association). Or maybe I’m making it up (I hope not! :p)

I’m perfectly fine with being corrected.

I will agree on something: There are a lot of people (including scientists) pro and lots of people against (again, including scientists) vegetarianism.

I personally don’t believe in it, and I don’t think it is good although I understand the reasons for someone to choose it.

Probably, it is healthier to be vegetarian than carnivorous… Maybe because the amount of hormones added to the meat in some countries doesn’t help to make it healthy.

But the truth that in both cases, the human body will adapt and if you don’t exaggerate your intake of meat to impossible levels, chances are that you will live more or less like a vegetarian.

Having said this, the countries where life expectancy is higher are well know for the variety of their diet, and that includes meat (and fish, and eggs, and vegetals, and fruits…)

Of course, there are lots of factors that can affect life expectancy but in countries with similar development, it is obvious that food is one of those factors.