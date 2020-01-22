My New Adventure

#1

I am a retired engineer living in the Netherlands. In the past couple of years, I created a few WP sites for charities. Recently, I became aware of JAMstack. After some reading I became quite interested. I think the concept has a great future. Thus I began learning HTML and CSS. I will continue with JS, Gatsby, React, GraphQL, GitHub and Netlify. That will keep me busy for a while, I’m sure.

A few years ago, I wrote a children’s ebook. It was well received and sold about 3000 copies. Then it faded into obscurity with the millions of other ebooks on Amazon.

I now have an idea to revive it. When I’ve learned enough coding, I plan on creating a multi-media website using JAMstack. This should result in a more interesting read for the kids, and I’m looking forward to this new adventure. I’ll post updates as time goes by.

Since becoming a member of Sitepoint, I’ve received great help with various technical issues and I want to thank everyone. I’m sure I’ll need more help in the future and perhaps I can help others.

I hope everyone has a great day. Thanks for reading.

6 Likes
#2

If you want to post updates on your progress, I highly recommend you start a Wordpress (or similar) blog and do it that way. This is a forum to help people when they get stuck coding, not for progress reports.

#3

Except he posted in the “Community” forum which is not for “people when they get stuck coding”.

Seems pretty “Community” to me.

4 Likes
#4

I thought I was posting in the correct category:

Community

Tell us about your weekends, hobbies, travel and pets. Discuss computer hardware and software issues, industry news, careers and education … pretty much anything goes—except politics or religion, of course!

6 Likes
#6

My bad! I failed to pay attention to the category. My apologies, Engine44.

5 Likes
#7

No problem. Thanks for responding.

#8

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.