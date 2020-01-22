My New Adventure

I am a retired engineer living in the Netherlands. In the past couple of years, I created a few WP sites for charities. Recently, I became aware of JAMstack. After some reading I became quite interested. I think the concept has a great future. Thus I began learning HTML and CSS. I will continue with JS, Gatsby, React, GraphQL, GitHub and Netlify. That will keep me busy for a while, I’m sure.

A few years ago, I wrote a children’s ebook. It was well received and sold about 3000 copies. Then it faded into obscurity with the millions of other ebooks on Amazon.

I now have an idea to revive it. When I’ve learned enough coding, I plan on creating a multi-media website using JAMstack. This should result in a more interesting read for the kids, and I’m looking forward to this new adventure. I’ll post updates as time goes by.

Since becoming a member of Sitepoint, I’ve received great help with various technical issues and I want to thank everyone. I’m sure I’ll need more help in the future and perhaps I can help others.

I hope everyone has a great day. Thanks for reading.