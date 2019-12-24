My links and addressing does not work any more

Hi,

I have a funny thing which is not so funny:

I have a HTML with a ref. like

<a href="index.php"><img src="/Buttons/Home.png" width="100" height="40" title="Home"</a>

Everything here is on localhost, but the same error happens on the server, I get:

http://localhost/messageboard.php/index.php

I have done this hundred times before, but years ago, start over. And it changed…

Any ideas?

Thanks in advance.

Dag JNJ