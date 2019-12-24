My links and addressing does not work any more

Now I have a problem with something that just worked, sending username and pwd.
<form action="loginsend.php" method="post">
<label for="uname">Usuario/Username:
<input id="uname" name="uname">
</label>
<label for="pwd">Clave/Password:
<input id="pwd" name="pwd">
</label>
<br>
<input type="submit" value="send">
</form>
And in the receving php I have
$uname="";
$pwd="";
if(isset($_REQUEST['uname']))
{
$uname = $_REQUEST['uname'];
}
if(isset($_REQUEST['pwd']))
{
$pwd = $_REQUEST['pwd'];
}
if ($uname=="" || $pwd==""){
echo "Fehler";
}
which (of course because of the output “Fehler” leads to
Fehler
Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/www/webp/loginsend.php:9) in /home/www/webp/loginsend.php on line 26
The problem is, the uname and pwd is not chatched by the session, and I can*t see why