My life css timeline

So far I have a timeline of my life. It is a lifetime in php, and from a mysql table. And it somehow works. But I’d like to make several enhancements.

It is a page only for me, to be shown on my PC monitor, so no problem for responsivness on small screens.

I’d like to put different kind of events in different “columns” (not with a table, of course, but using grid or flex). As different kind of events I mean: studies, job, health, holydays, and so on.

And this because every event should have an height matching with is duration. And so, unless every kind of event has its own "column, there would be “overlapping” events.

I don’t know if it is relevant give you my present css code. Or it would be enough to say that any item of my mysql table ha a column (“typology”) from which I should get a class to determine where that kind of event should be positioned (in what of 5 columns should appear).

I guess that I have give you too less information. Let me know what other ones I should provide.

Thank you!