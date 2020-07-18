My Jquery doesn't work

Here is the menu code :
<div id="" class="menu">
<ul>
<li><a href="subscription.php" id="active">Subscriptions</a></li>
<li><a href="insert_data.php" id="">Insert Trades</a></li>
<li><a href="#" id="">Update Trades</a></li>
<li><a href="#" id="">Settings</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
Here is the css :
#active{
background-color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
}
and Here is the jquery :
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.menu ul li a').click(function(){
alert('sos');
$(this).css('id', 'active');
$(this).siblings().css('id', '');
});
});
</script>
The alert(‘sos’); is there to make sure that the JQuery functions. It does.
But when I click on a menu item -
<a href="insert_data.php" id="">Insert Trades</a> -
the link works but the css doesn’t. - It doesn’t get the id “active” attribute.
when I click on a link which redirects to nowhere -
<a href="#" id="">Update Trades</a>
It gets the “active” id attribute but the directing link keeps the “active” id attribute too
what did I miss here ?