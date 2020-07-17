My Jquery doesn't work

JavaScript
#1

Here is the menu code :

<div id="" class="menu">
		<ul>
		<li><a href="subscription.php" id="active">Subscriptions</a></li>
		<li><a href="insert_data.php" id="">Insert Trades</a></li>
		<li><a href="#" id="">Update Trades</a></li>
		<li><a href="#" id="">Settings</a></li>
	 </ul>
	 </div>

Here is the css :

#active{
   background-color: #fff;
   font-weight: bold;
 }

and Here is the jquery :


<script type="text/javascript">

$(document).ready(function(){

	$('.menu ul li a').click(function(){
		alert('sos');
		$(this).css('id', 'active');
		$(this).siblings().css('id', '');
    });

});

</script>

The alert(‘sos’); is there to make sure that the JQuery functions. It does.
But when I click on a menu item - Insert Trades -
the link works but the css doesn’t. - It doesn’t get the id “active” attribute.
when I click on a link which redirects to nowhere - Update Trades

It gets the “active” id attribute but the directing link keeps the “active” id attribute too

what did I miss here ?