My Jquery doesn't work

Here is the menu code :

<div id="" class="menu"> <ul> <li><a href="subscription.php" id="active">Subscriptions</a></li> <li><a href="insert_data.php" id="">Insert Trades</a></li> <li><a href="#" id="">Update Trades</a></li> <li><a href="#" id="">Settings</a></li> </ul> </div>

Here is the css :

#active{ background-color: #fff; font-weight: bold; }

and Here is the jquery :

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.menu ul li a').click(function(){ alert('sos'); $(this).css('id', 'active'); $(this).siblings().css('id', ''); }); }); </script>

The alert(‘sos’); is there to make sure that the JQuery functions. It does.

But when I click on a menu item - Insert Trades -

the link works but the css doesn’t. - It doesn’t get the id “active” attribute.

when I click on a link which redirects to nowhere - Update Trades

It gets the “active” id attribute but the directing link keeps the “active” id attribute too

what did I miss here ?