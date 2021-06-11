My JavaScript stops working after a jQuery AJAX request

Hi.
I am fairly new to JavaScript and jQuery. I have encountered a problem that is maybe obvious to people who are more knowledgeable about JavaScript.
I am working on a WordPress site with WooCommerce and I want to try to load new content with AJAX, when a product category is clicked on. So I use jQuery’s .load method. The script for the AJAX is fairly short, and follows here:
if (window.location.href.includes('domain/produkt')) {
var elementProduktKategoriMeny = document.getElementsByClassName('widget_yith_wc_category_accordion');
var elementPKM0 = elementProduktKategoriMeny[0];
jQuery(elementPKM0).on('click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var ElementClicked = e.target;
var Address = ElementClicked.href;
jQuery('#content').load(Address + " #content .col-full");
jQuery(".storefront-breadcrumb").first().load(Address + " .storefront-breadcrumb .col-full");
});
}
It works for loading the new content. But after having clicked on a product category and loading the new content, all the rest of my JavaScript stops working. All of my JavaScript is in one file. For example, I have some hamburgermenu-toggles written with JavaScript, and they stop working after the AJAX function has been used.
I hope that someone can help me with this, and I hope you’ll have some patience with me, if the reason for this problem is obvious.