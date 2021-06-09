My JavaScript stops working after a jQuery AJAX request

Hi.

I am fairly new to JavaScript and jQuery. I have encountered a problem that is maybe obvious to people who are more knowledgeable about JavaScript.

I am working on a WordPress site with WooCommerce and I want to try to load new content with AJAX, when a product category is clicked on. So I use jQuery’s .load method. The script for the AJAX is fairly short, and follows here:

if (window.location.href.includes('domain/produkt')) { var elementProduktKategoriMeny = document.getElementsByClassName('widget_yith_wc_category_accordion'); var elementPKM0 = elementProduktKategoriMeny[0]; jQuery(elementPKM0).on('click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); var ElementClicked = e.target; var Address = ElementClicked.href; jQuery('#content').load(Address + " #content .col-full"); jQuery(".storefront-breadcrumb").first().load(Address + " .storefront-breadcrumb .col-full"); }); }

It works for loading the new content. But after having clicked on a product category and loading the new content, all the rest of my JavaScript stops working. All of my JavaScript is in one file. For example, I have some hamburgermenu-toggles written with JavaScript, and they stop working after the AJAX function has been used.

I hope that someone can help me with this, and I hope you’ll have some patience with me, if the reason for this problem is obvious.