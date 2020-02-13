My images load in the frontend & breaks

My all images & here
https://share-ask.com/how-to-do-light-painting-photography/ loads in the frontend & after loading breaks
i tried disabling Cache Enabler, smushpro Autoptimize but no use
plz help
I suggest you use the inspector and check out all the errors you’re getting.
tried but not getting any fix
What exactly did you try?
i tried disabling Cache Enabler, smushpro Autoptimize but no use
inspector shows it breaks imaage …beyond that i dont know what to do
The path you entered in src is wrong you have to replace with
https://share-ask.com/wp-content/uploads/light-painting-landscape-photography-tutorial.gif
but in wordpress we never do such manual placing so y php is picking wrong
yes but you are using short pixel compression tool and in source link it takes short pixel url that’s why it does get the proper source url
I use smushpro not short pixel plugin
Then why do you have this in your HTML code?
src='https://cdn.shortpixel.ai/client/q_lqip,ret_wait,w_570,h_379/https://share-ask.com/wp-content/uploads/light-painting-landscape-photography-tutorial.gif'
Why use a plug-in at all when you could optimise the image before you upload it?
shortpixeli used long time back dont know y its still dere