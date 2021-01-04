My HTML form passes only part of the data

You are probably running up against the php max_input_vars setting - https://www.php.net/manual/en/info.configuration.php#ini.max-input-vars You would be getting a php warning, if your php error related settings are set up to display/log all php errors. You can change this setting, but first ask yourself if you should be trying to display this amount of data in one form and submit it all at one time.

A human isn’t really going to want to look at 100’s (225+ for what you are showing) of rows of data at a time, just to decided to update/delete a few of them. Wouldn’t it be less error prone to list the rows matching any search term, with an update/delete link for each row, that when clicked takes you to an update/delete page with a form for just one row of data that when submitted causes the desired action for that row of data? If you want to mass delete rows, make a page to just do that without all the rest of the form fields needed to update the data. Another method would be to use a separate form per row of data.

Also, since only checked checkboxes are submitted, your current scheme has no way of relating a checkbox to the row it belongs to. You would need to use the id value as the form field array indexes in order to associate any submitted checkbox with the row it belongs with.

BTW - in real applications, data is almost never actually deleted. If someone thought the data was important enough to insert, it is important enough that should it accidentally get deleted, it can be recovered. You would typically just UPDATE a ‘status’ column with a value that indicates the data is deleted/not used, then exclude the data in normal operations (a database table ‘view’ comes in handy for ‘automatically’ doing this.).