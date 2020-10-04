My HTML form passes only part of the data

I have a page which receives user data from the DB and displays it in a multidata form for updatind and deleting user inserted data.

On the page where the form data is processed I tested the data and I was surprised to see that out of 225 rows of data (I indexed them and checked the index row after row)

. I get only 209 rows

here is the form code

<form method="POST" action="alter_db.php"> <section>Find a trade with ticket number : <input type="text" id="search_ticket" name="tickt" placeholder=" insert A ticket number"> <input type="submit" id="Find_ticket" value="Find This Ticket"> </section> <div class="table-wrapper"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th>Trade</th> <th>Ticket</th> <th>Open Time</th> <th>Type</th> <th>Size</th> <th>Item</th> <th>Open Price</th> <th>Stop Loss</th> <th>Take Profit</th> <th>Close Time</th> <th>Close Price</td> <th>Profit</th> <th>Update row</th> <th>Delete row</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php $i=1; foreach ($positions as $pkey=>$pval) { echo '<tr> <input type="hidden" name="id[]" value ="'.$pval['id'].'"> <td name="trade[]">'.$i.'</td> <td><input type="text" name="ticket[]" value ="'.$pval['ticket'].'"></td> <td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="o_time[]" value ="'.$pval['o_time'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="type[]" value ="'.$pval['type'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="size[]" value ="'.$pval['size'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="item[]" value ="'.$pval['item'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="o_price[]" value ="'.$pval['o_price'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="s_l[]" value ="'.$pval['s_l'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="t_p[]" value ="'.$pval['t_p'].'"></td> <td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="c_time[]" value ="'.$pval['c_time'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="c_price[]" value ="'.$pval['c_price'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name="profit[]" value ="'.$pval['profit'].'"></td> <td><input type="checkbox" name="updatex[]"></td> <td><input type="checkbox" name="deletex[]"></td> </tr>'; $i=$i+1; } ?> </tbody> </table> </div> <!-- <input type="submit" id="update" class="ud" value="Update selected rows" name="update"> --> <input type="submit" id="delete" class="ud" value="Delete selected rows" name="submit"> </form>

Here is a screensht of its bottom

Here is the code of the form’s action page

<?php print_r($_POST['ticket']); //header("Location: update_data_all.php"); ?>

and here is a screenshot of the result



Whay did I miss here ? What is wrong with my code

I want to let users to either update or delete rows

I thought that maybe 2 submit buttons

named “delete” and “update” cause a problem . I disabled the “update”. nothing changes.

I also noticed that in Chrome and Firefox, when I change the code of a page, save it, refresh the browsers -

The browser “ignores” the change and"remembers" the code before the change.

Has ot got a connection to my problem ?