My HTML form passes only part of the data

I have a page which receives user data from the DB and displays it in a multidata form for updatind and deleting user inserted data.
On the page where the form data is processed I tested the data and I was surprised to see that out of 225 rows of data (I indexed them and checked the index row after row)
. I get only 209 rows
here is the form code
<form method="POST" action="alter_db.php">
<section>Find a trade with ticket number :
<input type="text" id="search_ticket" name="tickt" placeholder=" insert A ticket number">
<input type="submit" id="Find_ticket" value="Find This Ticket">
</section>
<div class="table-wrapper">
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Trade</th>
<th>Ticket</th>
<th>Open Time</th>
<th>Type</th>
<th>Size</th>
<th>Item</th>
<th>Open Price</th>
<th>Stop Loss</th>
<th>Take Profit</th>
<th>Close Time</th>
<th>Close Price</td>
<th>Profit</th>
<th>Update row</th>
<th>Delete row</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$i=1;
foreach ($positions as $pkey=>$pval)
{
echo '<tr>
<input type="hidden" name="id[]" value ="'.$pval['id'].'">
<td name="trade[]">'.$i.'</td>
<td><input type="text" name="ticket[]" value ="'.$pval['ticket'].'"></td>
<td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="o_time[]" value ="'.$pval['o_time'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="type[]" value ="'.$pval['type'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="size[]" value ="'.$pval['size'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="item[]" value ="'.$pval['item'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="o_price[]" value ="'.$pval['o_price'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="s_l[]" value ="'.$pval['s_l'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="t_p[]" value ="'.$pval['t_p'].'"></td>
<td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="c_time[]" value ="'.$pval['c_time'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="c_price[]" value ="'.$pval['c_price'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name="profit[]" value ="'.$pval['profit'].'"></td>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="updatex[]"></td>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="deletex[]"></td>
</tr>';
$i=$i+1;
}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<!-- <input type="submit" id="update" class="ud" value="Update selected rows" name="update"> -->
<input type="submit" id="delete" class="ud" value="Delete selected rows" name="submit">
</form>
Here is a screensht of its bottom
Here is the code of the form’s action page
<?php
print_r($_POST['ticket']);
//header("Location: update_data_all.php");
?>
and here is a screenshot of the result
Whay did I miss here ? What is wrong with my code
I want to let users to either update or delete rows
I thought that maybe 2 submit buttons
named “delete” and “update” cause a problem . I disabled the “update”. nothing changes.
I also noticed that in Chrome and Firefox, when I change the code of a page, save it, refresh the browsers -
The browser “ignores” the change and"remembers" the code before the change.
Has ot got a connection to my problem ?