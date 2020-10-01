My HTML form passes only part of the data

I have a page which receives user data from the DB and displays it in a multidata form for updatind and deleting user inserted data.

On the page where the form data is processed I tested the data and I was surprised to see that out of 225 rows of data (I indexed them and checked the index row after row)
. I get only 209 rows
here is the form code

 <form method="POST" action="alter_db.php">
 <section>Find a trade with ticket number :
            <input type="text" id="search_ticket" name="tickt" placeholder="  insert A ticket number">
            <input type="submit" id="Find_ticket" value="Find This Ticket">
 </section>
 <div class="table-wrapper">
     
    <table>
        <thead>
		   
            
                <tr>
				    <th>Trade</th>
					<th>Ticket</th>
					<th>Open Time</th>
					<th>Type</th>
					<th>Size</th>
					<th>Item</th>
					<th>Open Price</th>
					<th>Stop Loss</th>
					<th>Take Profit</th>
					<th>Close Time</th>
					<th>Close Price</td>
					<th>Profit</th>
					<th>Update row</th>
					<th>Delete row</th>
				</tr>
        </thead>
        <tbody>
         <?php 
		 $i=1; 
		 foreach ($positions as $pkey=>$pval)
		  { 
		   echo '<tr>
				<input type="hidden" name="id[]" value ="'.$pval['id'].'">
				<td name="trade[]">'.$i.'</td>
				<td><input type="text" name="ticket[]" value ="'.$pval['ticket'].'"></td>
			    <td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="o_time[]" value ="'.$pval['o_time'].'"></td>
			    <td><input type="text" name="type[]" value ="'.$pval['type'].'"></td>
			    <td><input type="text" name="size[]" value ="'.$pval['size'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="item[]" value ="'.$pval['item'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="o_price[]" value ="'.$pval['o_price'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="s_l[]" value ="'.$pval['s_l'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="t_p[]" value ="'.$pval['t_p'].'"></td>
				<td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name="c_time[]" value ="'.$pval['c_time'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="c_price[]" value ="'.$pval['c_price'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="text" name="profit[]" value ="'.$pval['profit'].'"></td>
				<td><input type="checkbox" name="updatex[]"></td>
				<td><input type="checkbox" name="deletex[]"></td>
			     </tr>';
				 $i=$i+1;
		}        
			 
			 ?>
           
        </tbody>
    </table>
</div>
	<!-- <input type="submit" id="update" class="ud" value="Update selected rows" name="update"> -->
	<input type="submit" id="delete" class="ud" value="Delete selected rows" name="submit">

</form>

Here is a screensht of its bottom

Here is the code of the form’s action page

<?php

 print_r($_POST['ticket']);


 //header("Location: update_data_all.php");

?>

and here is a screenshot of the result

Whay did I miss here ? What is wrong with my code

I want to let users to either update or delete rows

I thought that maybe 2 submit buttons
named “delete” and “update” cause a problem . I disabled the “update”. nothing changes.

I also noticed that in Chrome and Firefox, when I change the code of a page, save it, refresh the browsers -
The browser “ignores” the change and"remembers" the code before the change.
Has ot got a connection to my problem ?

You ask why you only get certain rows yet you haven’t shown us the code you are using to get the data.