My hero /hero image is not rendering correctly on large screen sizes

@PaulOB at a width of 1000px this is what I got on chrome

Firefox and Chrome are exactly the same for me at 1000px also.



I can see no visual difference between the two of them and the content on the left is aligned to the top in both as there seems to be no rules applying to centre it anyway.

Is your codepen different to the page you are looking at?

From your screenshot it looks like your Firefox has the text zoomed smaller from the browser controls but that might just be your screenshot. Actually it looks like you have zoomed smaller because the text has not wrapped. (Or Chrome is zoomed larger)

– The blob background also overflows a little bigger on chrome than on Firefox.

That’s most likely because you did not put both browsers to the same height because as I mentioned you are limiting the height to 50% so the blob background will overflow the container depending on the browser height. You don’t need the 50% height.

Looking at your code you have moved the image top and left using relative position which will leave a whole at the bottom of that section where the image would have been. You won’t be able to align anything with something that has been relatively moved out of the way because as far as the page is concerned the element is still where it would have been.

I suggest you remove top and left from .hero-bg and use margin-left and margin-top instead and thus maintain the flow of the document.

If you want the content on the left centred in respect to the image on the right then apply align-items:center to .hero.

However I think you may be looking at different page than the one on codepen and I’d need to see the actual pages if your issues are not rectified with the above.

Can changing the height to px unit solve this

You don’t seem to need a height there at all so I would remove it.