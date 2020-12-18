My grid works in Firefox but not in Chrome, Android or Edge

Hi.

First time poster here so hope I have done things correctly.

See Codepen below where I have pasted the relevant code. I want to have a box which is an input in a form. I want the box to have one column and three rows. The first row will contain an image and the second and third rows text, as a

. The text will be variable in length. I want the box to have fixed pixel dimensions (which I can alter via media queries later). I want the image to fill the remaining height (apart from margins and padding) after the text has been added.

The code works in Firefox but not in Chrome, Android or Edge. What am I doing wrong please? I am astounded by the in depth knowledge on display in these forums. Thank you.

OK, you’ve got a couple issues here.

  1. You’re setting width AND height on the picture class. While you CAN do that, it’s never really a good idea to do both.
  2. Your container width is 278 pixels, and your column width is 238 pixels, which means there can never be more than one.(238 + 238 = 476)
You set the rows to auto but you need the first row to expand so use 1fr for the first row.

e.g. grid-template-rows: 1fr auto auto;

.picture {
  border: 1px solid lightblue;
  border-radius: 4px;    
  display: inline-grid; 
  vertical-align: top;
  padding: 20px;
  margin: 20px;
  height: 378px;
  width: 278px;
  box-shadow:  8px 8px 4px grey;
  grid-template-rows: 1fr auto auto;
  grid-template-columns: 238px; 
}

As Dave said above your picture may get stretched and not maintain its aspect ratio when you use height:100% so add width:auto at the same time.

Also you are not supposed to put block elements inside a label element. Do it like this instead:

