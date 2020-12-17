My grid works in Firefox but not in Chrome, Android or Edge

Hi.

First time poster here so hope I have done things correctly.

See Codepen below where I have pasted the relevant code. I want to have a box which is an input in a form. I want the box to have one column and three rows. The first row will contain an image and the second and third rows text, as a

. The text will be variable in length. I want the box to have fixed pixel dimensions (which I can alter via media queries later). I want the image to fill the remaining height (apart from margins and padding) after the text has been added.

The code works in Firefox but not in Chrome, Android or Edge. What am I doing wrong please? I am astounded by the in depth knowledge on display in these forums. Thank you.

