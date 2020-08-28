My first Wordpress-based website

m_hutley: m_hutley: What, you’re not going to walk my ferret? Nice design, though I found it a little difficult to navigate once i’d gone down to one of the subsections - there’s no quick way to move back/around to another section - might want to look into making that top menu sticky in some way, or at least have a “back to top” kind of thing.

Haha afraid not! Well, maybe for the right price

Thanks for the feedback, really helpful! The site already features a back to top but I’ll have a look into implementing the sticky header - thanks!

DavidStathamofficial: DavidStathamofficial: It looks pretty clean to me. How many plugins have you used? Are you using premium/free plugins or building your own? For the sake of the security I will advice you to avoid free plugins and keep updating those you have already used. Looking forward to see more of your work.

Thanks! I’ve got 8 total plugins installed but most of those are or related to Advanced Custom Fields - all are free. It’s doubtful I’ll be adding any more to be honest. Thanks, really appreciate it! I’ll be adding more to my portfolio site in time to come if you want to take a peek

Considering the services you offer, your website is good. The best part is it is clean and simple rather than those cluttered websites. As you said that text will be changed, I would suggest you keeping it precise.

Have you taken a professional help or designed it your own?

Thank you, really appreciate the feedback! This is really just a demo website for the moment but I’m hoping a potential client will take an interest and want to use it for their own business. This was all designed and developed by me from scratch - apart from the icons which I can’t take any credit for (they’re from Font Awesome).