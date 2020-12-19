My first step with Flexbox

Unfortunately you changed the codepen while I was looking at so the following fixes will not work properly now. I will have to have another look now that you have changed it.

The fixes that would have fixed your top row are theses extra rules.

.line2 > .menu + .menu{ flex:1 0 100%; justify-content:flex-end; } .line2 {align-items:flex-start;} .bankids-menu, .social-menu {height:auto;}

I suggest that when you post a codepen you don’t update it as it makes all the effort I put into it worthless as the code is no longer the same. What you should do is just fork the codepen into a new version so that you can work on the new version but leave the original intact. If you keep changing it we will never be able to help you

As wake689 mentioned you are nesting too many flexbox items which makes it hard to debug as you have to keep going up the tree to the parent and then back down to the child to work out what’s going on.

If you want full width items then you would need to set the flex item (a child of a flexbox) to take up 100% of the space so that they start on new lines (flex:1 0 100%) or set the parent to display as a flex-column. You are also forcing heights on items that don’t need height and bot are wrong for their content. Don’t use heights unless you have a real need.

Looking at your new page I’m not sure what you want to accomplish now so if you can explain the look i’ll try and take another look