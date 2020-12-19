My first step with Flexbox

I am having a go on working with Flexbox. I had 2 days of online courses and trying to come to grasp with the techniques I am still struggling. I uploaded my work here: https://codepen.io/Corobori/pen/poEwaRO (as it is my 1st also with codepen I hope I used it as it should be, let me know if I could have done better).
I am having issues with:
-
The right side of the top of screen. The section with the pink background should go underneath the section with the orange back ground and align to the right of the background image. And on a smaller screen it just disappears.
-
At the bottom of the screen the text should go underneath the icon and not beside it.