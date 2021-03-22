My first step with Flexbox

Corobori: Corobori: 0: I have got a picture I need to display as a background (randomly choosen from a set of pictures that I am loading on the server side, not a problem)

Does that picture cover the whole page or just the sections you show? If its the whole page then it would be better as a background image to the body and fixed in place. It looks odd to me with 20px of margins around the image and would look neater with the image flush to the viewport.

How wide is the design as you have set it to be as wide as the viewport and on my screen that’s over 2500px wide so I have miles to go to select anything in the menu? If that’s what you want then that’s fine but just be aware there are even monitors wider than mine and maybe a max-width on the content would be appropriate. This does of course affect how any solutions will work as you will need a page container of sorts to control the max-width.

As that page is quite short in height it might be an idea to have it stretch the height of the viewport and have the footer on the bottom of the viewport as a sticky footer.

Corobori: Corobori: For some reason I thought Flexbox would be helpful. By the way the project is based upon Bootstrap 3.3.7.

Yes flexbox will be helpful but bootstrap 3.3.7 will not be very helpful as it still uses the old floated layout methodology. If you have to use a framework then upgrade to boostrap4 which uses flexbox by default. If you can do without it then do it alone for an easier life.

The important thing is to logically divide the page and then work out how to mange it best as you have done with your drawings. Its ok to nest flexbox when needed but sometimes not everything needs to be a flexbox.

It looks you could do a main flex box wra set to column and have 3 rows (3 direct children). The last row is then easily pushed to the bottom of the viewport with a top auto margin when the parent has a min-height:100vh.

The first row could be a nested flex box with 2 direct children and spread to the edges in a number of ways (auto margins or justify rules).

The middle row needs nothing special as its already a child of a flexbox.

The last row you already have code for so would just need an auto top margin assuming yo have set the page wrapper as I mentioned.

If you can answer the questions above I’ll fork your pen and do a basic demo and see how things look